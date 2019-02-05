Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A firm which specialises in communication support for people who are hearing impaired has secured a new injection of capital to create jobs and expand its range of services.

Sign Solutions has received the undisclosed investment from Birmingham-based venture capital firm Midven.

The company was founded in 1998 and provides all types of interpretation services including face-to-face interpreters, sign language translations and training, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Since 2004, the Redditch-based company has run a video interpreting service which provides qualified sign language interpreters online for short interpretation requirements.

Sign Solutions said it was aiming increase its presence in the this rapidly growing market and would use the funding to employ seven new staff over the next two years and invest in developing its video service.

Among its other upcoming initiatives is making retail shopping and dining out more accessible for customers and meeting the on-demand communication requirements of employees.

It is also aiming to allow patients instant access to an interpreter so they can call their GP or hospital from home or receive medical help in an emergency via the video service.

Managing director Clare Vale said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have received the investment from Midven.

"The team members will help to grow our business and enhance services offered to new and existing clients.

"I want the roles we create to support our growing client base and, through greater promotion of our on-demand video interpreting service, we can help more public and private sector organisations to become aware of their responsibilities regarding equality and accessibility.

"Every organisation should be equally accessible to all their clients, customers, employees and patients."

The investment has come from the the £35 million equity portion of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund which Midven was appointed to manage last year.

Director Roger Wood added: "Sign Solutions has grown steadily in recent years and now has an opportunity to really broaden the accessibility of Sign Language through the advent of technology.

"It is a rare opportunity that combines compelling commercial imperatives with the chance to deliver valuable social outcomes, and we are delighted to be working with such an innovative company."