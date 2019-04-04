Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham firm Assay Corporate Finance has merged with South East rival Regent Partners.

The new outfit will be called Regent Assay and have 22 staff based in offices in the Jewellery Quarter, Windsor and London.

The newly combined business will operate in the mid-market across all business sectors with a particularly focus on technology, media and telecoms (TMT).

Regent has been providing corporate finance advice to the TMT sector since 1987 during which time it has completed around 500 transactions, many of which have been cross border.

It said its typical deal sizes were between £10 million and £200 million for clients such as Bridgepoint Capital, Experian and Sage.

Assay Corporate Finance is a mid-market mergers and acquisitions practice and clients include Co-operative Group, GKN and Royal Mail.

Ian Bussey, a parter with Assay Corporate Finance, said: "The merger reflects Regent Assay's continued focus on driving sector expertise in the UK mid-market, with the addition of a world class TMT team.

"Regent's exclusive focus on TMT, its network of TMT contacts and its wealth of experience will provide Regent Assay with in-depth sector expertise, as well as impressive research, process, and deal making capabilities.

"We look forward to sharing our enhanced capabilities with our clients, partners and contacts over the coming months.

"We remain committed to delivering high-quality tailored, merger and acquisitions advice to our clients as we move forward under the Regent Assay brand."

James Calvert, managing partner at Regent Partners, said: "We look forward to working with our new colleagues in order to continue to build on our established success in the TMT sector."