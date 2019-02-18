Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business and financial services firm Mazars has appointed a new managing partner for its Birmingham office.

Ian Holder has been with the firm for 20 years, having grown up, studied and spent his entire professional career in the city.

An auditor by training, he has specialist experience working with privately owned businesses and not-for-profit organisations and is regularly involved in corporate finance work and transaction support services.

In his new role as head of office, he will be responsible for creating and leading the business strategy for a team of more than 170 staff.

Mr Holder said: "It is a great privilege to assume the role of Birmingham office managing partner.

"Having worked in the city for 40 years, and been part of the growth of Mazars in Birmingham for over 20, I’m acutely aware of the vibrancy and opportunities available for forward-looking businesses.

"I'm excited to share our expertise and capabilities with the local market and to demonstrate exactly what our fantastic team can do for clients."

Phil Verity, Mazars UK’s senior partner, added: "Ian is an experienced, commercial and client-focused professional, with a deep understanding of the local market.

"Supported by a capable and entrepreneurial team, his eye for strategy and familiarity with our business will help the team go from strength to strength in Birmingham."