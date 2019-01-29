Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has posted another pre-tax loss and suffered a small dip in turnover after hosting fewer major matches and battling increased staging costs.

In its 2017/18 annual report, the club said pre-tax loss for the period to September 30, 2018, was £1.13 million, up from a loss of £428,000 the previous year.

Turnover dipped by £200,000 to £17.27 million while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was £1.66 million, down £760,000 on 2016/17.

Warwickshire said revenues were hit by a reduced allocation of seven major match days last summer, compared with 11 during 2017, five of which were ICC Championship Trophy fixtures and EBITDA suffered as a result of the higher cost of staging matches.

The 2018 summer saw Edgbaston host England's T20 match against Australia, Vitality Blast Finals Day for the tenth time and the opening test of the five-match series against India.

Writing in the report, club chairman Norman Gascoigne said: "After achieving our financial budgets in each of the last three years, it is disappointing to report that 2018 financial performance was below budget for the first time since 2014.

"This was principally driven by the performance of the England vs India Test Match with, in common with other venues, demand for tickets being less than anticipated and the match finishing early on the fourth day which significantly curtailed both catering and merchandise sales.

"This outcome highlights the challenges posed by Test Match cricket.

"Like many other businesses, the club is also facing several ongoing cost headwinds, particularly in respect of labour rates, security, insurances and energy costs."

The report is published as the club prepares for a programme of big matches throughout this summer including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the opening Test of the Ashes series and Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Chief operating officer Craig Flindall said: "Off the field, the club achieved its primary objective in the last financial year by securing a substantial 31-day allocation of major match cricket, between 2020 and 2024, in the England & Wales Cricket Board's tender process.

"This includes an Ashes Test match, T20 Finals Day each year and tests in four of the five summers while Edgbaston will also host a team in the new 100-ball domestic tournament.

"With major match cricket continuing to be the primary driver of revenue for the club, this strong allocation and new tournament opportunity underpins our long-term financial model."

Chief executive Neil Snowball added: "Whilst the financial results in 2018 were below our expectations, we achieved our primary business objective of securing an excellent major match allocation for 2020 to 2024.

"We also completed the restructure of our governance structure which reflects the dynamic and diverse organisation that we are.

"Ticket demand....has been unprecedented, with the opening three days of the Ashes already sold out and the ballot allocations for the World Cup being exhausted.

"With such a strong 2019 schedule and the identity of all teams in the new domestic tournament set to be revealed in the coming months, we have a fantastic opportunity to both deliver financially and leave a lasting legacy for the game in Birmingham, Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands."