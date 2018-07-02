Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance has opened a new office in Birmingham as it looks to expand its presence across the UK regions.

Headed up by regional managing director David Parsons, the new base in Newhall Street will work with businesses across the Midlands, Wales and the South West.

The firm lent £61.5 million to businesses in the Midlands region in 2017.

In addition to the new office launch, it has recruited Alan Horton as regional sales director from Santander where he was new business director and previously head of client management for the Midlands and Wales.

Mr Horton has worked in the Midlands for 20 years with HSBC, Liquidity and Santander and brings over 12 years' experience of working in the region's asset-based lending market.

The company will also be appointing a new head of operations in the region and recruiting for further client service roles and business development roles.

Mr Parsons said: "After our stellar performance in the region over the last 12 months, it was an obvious decision to expand into the Midlands.

"We've seen a record number of enquiries from businesses in the area and this new office enables us to meet with these companies a lot more conveniently.

"We're happy to have Alan on board and bring his expertise to our newly established Midlands premise.

"We believe that, with an office in the Midlands, a sales team in the South and a Yorkshire office in the pipeline, we are able to offer a more complete service to all our existing and prospective clients across the UK."