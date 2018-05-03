Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head of financial services firm Deloitte in Birmingham will now lead all of its regions outside London.

Pauline Biddle, who has been Midlands senior partner since 2016, has been promoted to managing partner for the Deloitte Regional Markets, overseeing seven practices and taking a seat on the UK executive board.

She succeeds Richard Bell, practice senior partner in the North West and now head of financial advisory.

Ms Biddle is a transaction services specialist who advises listed companies on mergers and acquisitions.

She will continue in her local role as Midlands senior partner and retain her existing place on the Deloitte North West Europe board.

She said: "It fills me with great pride to be appointed as managing partner for the Deloitte regional markets.

"Collectively, we are more than 6,000 people across 18 local offices contributing more than a third of the UK firm's revenues.

"But, more importantly, we are 6,000 plus people delivering truly outstanding work for our clients and also making an impact that matters in the societies in which we live and work."

Ms Biddle joined the firm via Arthur Andersen in 1992 and has been with Deloitte since the merger in 2002.

Deloitte said its regional practices had seen strong growth over the last five years in terms of key client wins, overall revenues and headcount.

Staffing number had risen by more than six per cent this year with around 1,500 people due to join the firm this financial year.

Ms Biddle added: "For me a key priority is ensuring we do right by our people, at every stage.

"We know our people are seeking a career experience that delivers personal growth, the ability to progress whilst balancing personal commitments and a clear connection between their role and the firm's strategy.

"I intend to do everything in my power to deliver that for them."

Mr Bell added: "Having Pauline on the UK executive ensures we continue to place the right amount of focus on our regional businesses.

"Pauline has unique insight and experience and her passion and vision for the role is clear, especially in terms of how the regions can and do play their role in the continued success of Deloitte.

"I expect to see us being bold in our commitment to innovate, disrupt and expand our services and solutions."