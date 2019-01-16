Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham-based debt advisory firm has been bought out by personal insolvency provider Creditfix.

B2C Finance, which trades as Back2Credit, is based near Sutton Coldfield.

Glasgow-based Creditfix, which specialises in helping people manage personal debt, said the undisclosed deal would help it create 20 new jobs.

Chief executive Paul Mason said: "We know it can be difficult to discuss your debt problems with anyone, even loved ones, but recently we have seen a significant increase in the number of people looking for help.

"While we have been able to support over many thousands of people from our offices in Glasgow and Manchester, there are still more who need help in every corner of the UK.

"This acquisition is a great opportunity for the company and anyone struggling financially.

"Following on from our office expansion in Greater Manchester, Birmingham helps strengthen our services for the West Midlands area.

"Our mission right now is to carry on the great work the Back2Credit team have been providing, by combining our experience and expertise to design all-inclusive debt-relief solutions leaving no one to struggle on their own."