A growing Birmingham tech firm which helps companies discover what their customers think of their products has secured £1 million in new funding.

Digbeth-based Voxpopme has developed an app on which members of the public can make short feedback videos about a company's product, answering its questions and receiving a small payment in return.

After launching in Birmingham in 2013, it now employs 38 staff and has offices in Salt Lake City, Sydney and London and counts household names such as Visa, Tesco and Microsoft among its client roster.

It will now use the new £1 million funding from Warwickshire-based investor Mercia Technologies, which has taken a 12.3 per cent stake in the firm, to grow its international operations, particularly in the US.

Voxpopme founder Dave Carruthers said: "It is personally gratifying to see a high-quality investor such as Mercia join our share register ahead of what, we believe, will be a period of significant commercial progress.

"We look forward to continuing to develop our partnership with Mercia which has shown great confidence in our disruptive approach."

Mark Payton, chief executive of Mercia Technologies, added: "Having worked closely with Voxpopme, we have seen the business grow rapidly both in Europe and the US.

"We are pleased to continue to support Voxpopme as it joins our direct investment portfolio of emerging stars."