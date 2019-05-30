Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South West accountancy firm is expanding its reach by opening a new office in Birmingham city centre.

Bristol-based Avonmead has launched a new operation in the Colmore Gate building, only its second UK base, where it plans to hire five new staff.

It said it saw Birmingham as a key growth market for the practice.

Avonmead was founded by Birmingham-born Robert Simpson in 2017 and works with clients to them grow, scale up and sustain their businesses within the ever-changing landscape of financial planning and online accounting.

Mr Simpson was previously a senior manager at KPMG and helped to grow its small business accounting department before leaving the firm in 2017 to follow his dream of setting up his own practice.

Avonmead recently appointed Adam Wright, also from KPMG, as associate director responsible for the leading Birmingham office and who is focused on developing the cloud accounting and tax advisory service line.