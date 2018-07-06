Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Edgbaston PR and communications agency WPR swept the board at the 2018 Midlands Dare Awards.

Run by industry body the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the awards celebrate individuals, companies and campaigns across 15 different categories.

The agency took home five separate awards for consumer relations, corporate affairs, event, launch or stunt of the year, low budget campaign and media relations.

Among the other winners was Sutton Coldfield-based WAA Chosen which won a hat-trick of awards for trade and B2B campaign, integrated campaign and digital and social media campaign.

And Grace Rudd, senior account executive at Grayling in Birmingham, was named rising star.

Lee Southen, associate director at Grayling, said: "Grace has really grown in confidence and has embraced every opportunity to learn.

"She is also never afraid to have those courageous conversations and has built trusted and valued relationships with both clients and media."

The event was held at Fazeley Studios in Digbeth and hosted by TV and radio broadcaster Connor Phillips.

The other winners were:

Campaign Challenges

Spottydog Communications - A new 'Tail' for Just for Pets

Public Sector

McCann - Midlands Connect Making Regional Transport a National Conversation

Charity/Not-for-Profit

Vision Express - Vision Express Gears up to Tackle Glaucoma

In-house Team

NEC Group

Small Consultancy

The Marketing Pod

Large Consultancy

Stone Junction

(Image: Don't Panic Events/Edward Shaw Photography)

Harry Gardiner, communications Manager at the PRCA, said: "Congratulations to all those who took home an award and many thanks to everyone who came for making it such a memorable night.

"It was an exceptionally tough year to judge, with all of the nominations showcasing the outstanding talent and expertise emanating from the Midlands.

"It's the PRCA's fifth year in Birmingham celebrating the Dare Awards and the nominations continue to exceed our expectations, consistently highlighting the excellent work currently being produced by the PR and communications industry."