A brace of West Midlands businesses feature in a new ranking of the UK's fastest-growing private tech companies.

The 18th annual Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table is published this weekend and ranks Britain's private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales over the past three years.

Birmingham-based PM Connect is a mobile content provider which counts World Wrestling Entertainment and US basketball body the NBA among its clients.

It is ranked in 79th place - a drop from 39th last year - with sales growth of 59 per cent to £19.3 million.

Solihull-based Biosite Systems places for the first time this year, in 61st spot.

The company has more than 200,000 UK construction workers registered on its workforce management systems and over 1,000 construction sites have used its technology, including its biometric fingerprint recognition system.

Its sales have grown by 74 per cent, hitting £6.4 million.

The other Midlands companies and their ranks are consumer finance provider Oakbrook (16th), energy software developer ENSEK (46th) and student verification services firm UNiDAYS (51st).

All three are headquartered in Nottingham.

The quintet of Midlands companies featured have grown their sales by an average of 91 per cent a year over three years to a total of £100 million and together they now employ 570 people.

Other UK firms to appear in the 2018 list include currency transfer provider TransferWise, peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle and online entertainment community LADBible.

The 100 companies on the 2018 list achieved average sales growth over three years of 101 per cent a year to a combined total of £3.3 billion.

They employ 19,300 staff, having added 14,000 employees to their combined workforce over the period.

Steve McGerr, head of direct commercial at Hiscox Insurance UK which sponsors the countdown, said: "Tech businesses in the Midlands are thriving thanks to the fearlessness and determination of those that run them.

"We have great admiration for the talented entrepreneurs that make up the companies on this year's Tech Track 100."

The Tech Track 100 is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.