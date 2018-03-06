Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tech company which has developed a driver aid likened to David Hasselhoff's famous assistant KITT in Knight River has received new funding.

Birmingham-based Conigital has created an artificial intelligence product called 'Gemma Virtual Concierge' for driverless vehicles.

Gemma aims to provide interactive access to travel advice, news, the internet and services at a driver's destination such as duty-free and personal shopping.

Conigital is also developing a range of products including a patented 4D tactile map for blind and partially sighted users and a fleet management system.

The company, which is based at Innovation Birmingham Campus, has been awarded new capital by the Government and innovation agency Innovate UK as part of wider funding round worth £12.6 million.

Chief executive Monique Seth said: "We are very focused on the passenger interaction and their experience while on the journey.

"A lot of our interactive systems have accessibility built into them so that members of the elderly, visually impaired or less-abled feel included and are also able to use those functions.

"We work closely with the Beacon Centre for the Blind Charity and have user groups shaping how we deliver our products."

Conigital will work closely with a range of partners including Harper Adams University in Shropshire to develop driverless connected autonomous vehicles.

The project will also use the latest sensor technology to allow three, low-carbon electric sports vehicles to drive in close formation between Stockport station and Manchester Airport.

Mr Seth added: "Conigital understands that for driverless vehicles to be a success, the involvement of a wide range of organisations is essential, including local and national government, insurance providers, vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure providers."