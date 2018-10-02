Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entrepreneurs and friends Harry Smith and Jack Cornes are close to bringing the world's first automated house-painting robot to market.

The pair have spent the last year working on a machine that can be plugged in, turned on and left to get on with one of the most boring jobs around the home.

The name of their business is Hausbots.

They have already created a robotic prototype which sticks to walls using tank tracks made out of suction cups then sprays out paint.

Mr Smith was the child who pulled apart his computer because he was interested in how the parts worked - a self-confessed "mad inventor" who bought a 1970s Land-Rover when he was 13 to pull it apart and put back together again.

Mr Cornes was trying to make money in any way he could while trying to avoid doing the same as most teenagers do.

It started with selling his grandmother's vegetables and fruit in the street and ended with a venture called Jay Sea Clothing, selling clothes online and at shows and festivals.

Throughout that time, the pair remained friends, bouncing business ideas back and forth, always chatting about what the next thing will be.

It was Mr Smith who came up with the idea of a robotic painting machine when he became bored painting a wall at home.

They hope their robots will one day automate painting and decorating and could maybe even be adapted to clean or even build entire houses.

Last year, the 20 year olds won £20,000 of support from the Baldwins KickStart Young Entrepreneur Awards - made up of £10,000 in funding and £10,000 of mentoring.

Since then, Hausbots has received around 100 expressions of interest from individuals and organisations ranging from housebuilders and landlords through to warehouse managers, plasterers and wind turbine manufacturers.

Originally from Rutland in the East Midlands, the duo have moved into premises in the Custard Factory in Digbeth where they can prepare the product for demonstrations to potential customers.

Hausbots has also used the 'KickStart' investment to secure a patent on the product and fund 15 3D printers to work on a variety of different materials.

Mr Smith said: "We were working out of my parents' garage before the office move but these new facilities will accelerate the development of the product to the stage where we can be demonstrating this to potential customers.

"We have made great progress in ensuring the product is operationally reliable.

"For example, beforehand the air seals on the suction cups were wearing out quickly but through a change in manufacturing methods, we have been able to address this.

"The product is now approaching the exciting stage where we can do site demonstrations to everyone who has expressed an interest."

Until their first major investment lands, they are making a living by using their 3D printers to produce prototypes for a variety of start-up businesses.

Mr Cornes said: "We're hoping to finalise our first major investment in the next couple of months.

"We're aiming to be out demonstrating the product using a joystick by the end of this year and to be demonstrating a fully autonomous version shortly afterwards.

"This is a highly ambitious product that we are creating so we will be launching this at a slow pace to ensure the product is right.

"As we approach 2020, all being well, we will become self-employed decorators so we can oversee the performance of the product before selling the product into the mainstream market."

David Baldwin, board director at Baldwins Accountants, has been advising them on the launch of their new business venture since they won the young entrepreneur award.

He said: "Hausbots is at the start of an exciting journey and are great examples of why we run the awards.

"They have dovetailed their investment with seeking advice from our team and have spent their investment wisely to give themselves the best chance of success with what is a truly innovative product."