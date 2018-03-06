Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham PR agency Liquid has boosted its team with four new hires and two promotions.

The recruitment drives follows a period of growth in 2017 and a series of new client wins.

The agency, which also has offices in Jersey, Guernsey and London, has appointed Lois Wilson as account manager, alongside Chloe Baker and Shaunni Howard as senior account executives.

Completing the new hires is Ross Copping who has joined the consultancy as an account executive while Madeline Arnold has been promoted to senior account manager and Elise Hewett is the firm's new office manager.

Chief executive Elisabeth Lewis-Jones said: "These promotions and appointments add strength and depth to our growing, talented team.

"We have also added significantly to our teams in our Channel Islands offices, who work closely with the UK team on some of our national and international food, education and finance campaigns."