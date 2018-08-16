Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A city PR agency has appointed a new director to lead its work in the automotive sector.

James Bailey, a former marketing and communications director at tyre manufacturer Goodyear Dunlop, has joined Clive Reeves PR to work with clients in the automotive, manufacturing and vehicle technology sectors.

Mr Bailey has more than 30 years of experience working on a range of brands and businesses in the automotive, manufacturing, commercial vehicle, motorcycle and motorsport sectors.

Goodyear Dunlop is also a client of the agency's whose roster includes Selfridges, Park Regis Hotels and Colmore Tang Construction.

He said: "This is a time of revolution for the automotive industry, with autonomy, energy sources, emissions and efficiency high on the news agenda.

"I look forward to developing and executing campaigns that help our clients to differentiate their technologies in a challenging media environment."

Agency founder Clive Reeves added: "I'm proud of what we've achieved and, as we plan for our second decade of growth, it is important that we continue to build a team of both social media and content creation experts and professionals who underpin our strong PR offering.

"As the concepts of transport and mobility change, our clients in the automotive sector face their own technological challenges, as well as new communications challenges, which is where our in-depth knowledge and focused support will be key."