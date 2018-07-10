Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham PR agency has appointed a new head of office.

Lee Southen has taken over the reins at city centre firm Grayling after joining the office as associate director last year.

He has more than 17 years of business and consumer PR experience in sectors such as retail, automotive and property and helped to recruit Aston Villa FC and and the University of Gloucestershire as clients since joining Grayling.

Mr Southen will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the Birmingham office as well as providing guidance to clients including HSBC and HORIBA MIRA.

Grayling was among the winners at last week's PRCA Dare Awards held in Digbeth where senior account executive Grace Rudd won the rising star category.

He said: "Grayling is an exciting place to be with a strong reputation and a promising future ahead.

"We've already experienced strong growth this year but my focus remains on developing Grayling Birmingham's offer in the region and growing the diverse and talented team."

Craig Ling, head of southern region for Grayling, added: "I'm pleased to announce Lee will be leading our Birmingham team and believe the business will thrive under his direction."