Digital agency Lightbox has relocated to new offices in Birmingham's historic St Paul's Square after staff numbers rose from six to 18 in two years.

The firm has moved to Counting House, in Mary Ann Street, taking 3,000 sq ft of office space to accommodate a growing team, with design-led break-out spaces, meeting rooms and improved facilities.

Moving from an office above the Cherry Reds bar on John Bright Street, the new space enables Lightbox to continue its growth as it works with more companies striving to improve their digital presence through new websites, SEO and social media support.

Lightbox's portfolio of clients includes law firm Shakespeare Martineau, M6Toll, property developer Seven Capital and city charity LoveBrum.

In addition to the office move, Lightbox has promoted Anthony Bisseker from relationship director to managing director to help manage and develop the agency's team and client relationships.

Natalie Pejovic has also joined from PR agency Superdream as head of client services while social media executive Hannah Gallop, SEO manager Luke Sinclair and web developer Ashley Armstrong have also all joined the Jewellery Quarter team.

Lightbox was founded by Rob Pollard from a spare desk in a Lichfield kitchen fitting company just over ten years ago and moved to Birmingham city centre in 2015.

Last year, it merged with social media agency Blake7.

Mr Pollard said: "Following the growth of the business over the last two years, we wanted to create an environment that allows us to create an experience for our clients.

"A place where they can collaborate with us to deliver high end digital products and digital strategies.

"Internal culture is important to us and the new space creates an environment that our team can be creative and collaborative with the freedom to move into different areas of the office to work on projects.

"The new office creates the foundation for us to build the next chapter of Lightbox putting our clients and people first to achieve our collective ambition."