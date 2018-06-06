Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham PR agency expanded its senior team with the appointment of a new client services director.

Hayley Longdin has joined Whistle PR, based at Fort Dunlop in Castle Bromwich, from city centre agency Grayling where she spent ten years and was most recently its joint head of office.

As part of her new role at Whistle PR, Ms Longdin will be responsible for overall client service as well as the direction of some of the agency's largest accounts.

She will also work closely with the Whistle PR board to drive forward business development initiatives.

She said: "Whistle is growing rapidly and I am looking forward to bringing a fresh approach to what is already an incredibly talented team."

Whistle PR was set up in 2012 as part of the Emerge Group and underwent a management buyout in 2016, led by managing director Sarah Kent and has grown turnover to £1.4 million.

Ms Kent added: "Hayley is a well-respected PR professional and her appointment is a real coup for the agency.

"Her appointment, in this newly created role, represents an ongoing investment in building a great team at Whistle and providing a first-class service to our clients.

"Hayley will play a pivotal role in the growth of the business over the coming years as we continue to position ourselves as one of the UK's leading independent consultancies."