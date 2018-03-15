Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham-based PR agency Story Comms has secured several client wins and added four new faces to the team.

The firm has bolstered its property client roster with the addition of residential developer St Joseph, part of the FTSE 100 housing group Berkeley.

St Joseph recently received planning permission for its 'Snow Hill Wharf' development of more than 400 apartments in the city's Gun Quarter.

The city centre agency has also secured briefs from UK construction group Wates and Midlands-based rail and project delivery firm SLC Rail.

It has also welcome new recruit Ruth Follows as account director.

She has extensive experience in delivering strategic and integrated communications campaigns for clients across the public and private sectors.

Also joining the team are Tom Bradshaw-Smith as senior account manager and account executives Lewis Thomas and Claire Simpson.

Agency founder Amanda Lowe said: "Story is born, bred and committed to the Midlands.

"As an agency, we are firmly focused on helping to boost the region's growth and that is reflected in our expanding client list.

"We are very proud that the organisations we work with, new and existing, are helping to push the region forward.

"I am also excited about the new additions to our team.

"Their talent, drive and expertise adds hugely to our offer and will help us forge ahead with our growth plans."