Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National PR agency Grayling has appointed a new director and head of office for its Birmingham operation.

Bethany Pearson joins the agency after a six-year spell at Freuds in London where she led a team working on a number of health-related campaigns for clients including Public Health England, Durex and Estée Lauder.

She has particular expertise in the food, drink, tourism and retail sectors and, prior to Freuds, held roles at Frank and Ketchum where she was awarded a place on its graduate scheme after university.

Ms Pearson will oversee the development of Grayling's portfolio of clients in the Midlands region including the recent addition of Coventry University Group alongside names such as M&S, John West and HSBC which has partnered with Grayling for a number of years.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be joining an agency with such a strong regional network and a commitment to grow in the Midlands.

"It's a hugely exciting time for the region which is accelerating change across our vibrant cultural, sporting and creative scenes.

"As a Midlander myself, I can't wait to burst the London bubble and get stuck into the thriving PR industry outside of the capital."

Sarah Scholefield, chief executive of Grayling UK & Ireland, added: "Betty's appointment is illustrative of our ambition to hire the best-in-class for our business right across our nine UK offices.

"She's got fantastic big-agency, big-brand experience and a genuine passion and understanding of the region.

"We have ambitious plans for our business in the Midlands, underscored by this critical hire."