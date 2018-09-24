Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham PR agency has bolstered its senior team and made three internal promotions.

Liquid PR has recruited Kate Gooderham as account director and promoted Chloe Baker and Hollie Jones to account managers and Ross Copping to senior account executive.

Ms Gooderham has eight years of experience across the sports, leisure, technology and education sectors and previously worked on projects for clients such as England Athletics, Public Health England and the Prime Minister's office.

The agency's chief executive Lis Lewis-Jones said: "Our team has grown significantly in the last year due to new client wins and the latest appointments are testament to that.

"Kate offers a wealth of experience and knowledge from a variety of sectors which will further strengthen our offering within the region and beyond."