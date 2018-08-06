Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marketing firm Inspired Thinking Group has acquired rival agency Connect in an undisclosed deal.

Inspired Thinking Group is based at Fort Dunlop in Castle Bromwich and provides marketing technology and services.

It was founded in 2009 by Simon Ward since when it has grown to 600 staff across offices in Kent, London, New York, Chicago and across Europe while its client roster includes household names such as Heineken, Marks & Spencer and Audi.

Connect is an advertising and communications agency headquartered in Wolverhampton with offices in Solihull and London.

It was founded in 1993 and has evolved from a regional advertising agency to a digital marketing business employing more than 180 people, working with brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley and Birmingham Airport.

Mr Ward said: "This is a significant and exciting move for Inspired Thinking Group as we continue to acquire innovative companies that can help strengthen our customer offer across the globe.

"Connect has a first class reputation in the digital space and a blue chip client list that reflects its standing in the marketplace.

"Its creative approach to delivering award winning communication campaigns will complement our multi-channel approach to marketing services, creating a compelling, full-service proposition for our growing list of international customers."

Connect's director Antony Green added: "We are incredibly proud of Connect's achievements over the last 25 years and look forward to being part of the ITG team.

"This is an exciting step of our journey, as we work together to create new opportunities to grow our combined business and create an unrivalled offer for customers."