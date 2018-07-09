Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two heavyweights of national journalism will return to the West Midlands later this year for an annual charity lunch.

Jeremy Paxman will be the keynote speaker at the celebrity lunch hosted by the Midlands branch of the Journalists' Charity where he will be joined by former tabloid newspaper editor Eve Pollard.

Mr Paxman spent much of his childhood in Worcestershire where he attended Malvern College before becoming one of the country's foremost broadcasters, winning multiple awards and spending 25 years as Newsnight anchor.

Ms Pollard was only the second female editor of a national newspaper in the UK and became known as the first lady of Fleet Street, having edited the Sunday Mirror from 1987 until 1991 and then the Sunday Express until 1994.

She was the launch editor for Elle in the United States and is still a regular broadcaster and a published author.

She was made an OBE in 2008 and is a life vice-president of the charity.

Ms Pollard was the guest speaker (below) at the inaugural Journalists' Charity lunch which was held at the Ben Johnson pub, then home to the Birmingham Press Club, in 1993.

It has since grown into a popular annual event and counts household names such as Sir Trevor McDonald, Chris Tarrant and Sir Michael Parkinson among its previous guest speakers.

Together, they have helped to raise nearly £400,000 for the charity in the Midlands.

The first celebrity lunch was organised by Gerry Armes, a former chief sports photographer with the Birmingham Post and Mail.

Now Midlands branch president, he said: "I am delighted that Eve has accepted our invitation to attend our 25th anniversary lunch.

"What we started back in 1993 sowed the seeds for what has become one of the charity's most successful and enjoyable fund-raising events in the country."

The charity lunch takes place on Friday October 5 at Villa Park - for more information contact Val Deeley val.deeley@live.co.uk.

Tickets can be booked online at Eventbrite.co.uk.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Kate McMillan on Katejmcmillan@aol.com or Laurie Upshon on laurie@upshon.com.