A new tech incubator for digital firms working in the sports industry is set to open in Birmingham next month.

Solihull-based fitness clothing brand Gymshark has teamed up with Innovation Birmingham Campus to launch the new business support centre in its iCentrum building.

Gymshark will join as a commercial partner on Innovation Birmingham's Serendip Smart City Incubator alongside existing partners such as Barclays Eagle Labs, Tata Motors and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Companies accepted onto this programme will receive support from the Gymshark team and Innovation Birmingham's business mentors, project managers and through its development programme.

Paul Richardson, chief strategic officer at Gymshark, said: "Launching this initiative with Innovation Birmingham allows us to give something back to the small businesses in the city we call home.

"We want to support the region that has helped Gymshark grow into a global brand in the space of six years and are encouraging applications from all SMEs with the potential to disrupt markets through innovative digital sports technology.

"Our new innovation centre will help the region's brightest entrepreneurs combine sports and digital technology ideas to access key markets.

"We're excited to help drive growth for these businesses and the wider economy while also developing our own product portfolio to ensure we stay on the cutting edge of our own business."

Cliff Dennett, head of business development at Innovation Birmingham, added: "We're looking forward to sharing our knowledge and experiences in digital technology to help expand the business and fast-track the development of pioneering sports-tech ventures.

"Especially considering that Birmingham will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, this new partnership has unparalleled opportunities for the region's tech businesses.

"We're looking forward to working with Gymshark to apply this tried and tested model and ensure great regional innovations thrive."