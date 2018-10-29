Edgbaston communications agency WPR enjoyed a bumper night at the 2018 CIPR Midlands PRide Awards, taking home seven categories.
Six of the agency's awards were for its work with pub operator and brewery Greene King.
WPR's managing director Jane Ainsworth said: "This has been one of our best nights ever at the Midlands PRide Awards.
"The awards are testament to the hard work of our team, unrivalled creativity and outstanding digital execution.
"It is extremely gratifying to win for our work with Greene King who were with us on the night and have been so supportive of our ideas, no matter how 'out-of-the-box' they may at first have seemed.
"The campaigns have been fantastic to work on and I am so pleased that they have been recognised in this way."
Also winning multiple awards at the event in Birmingham were Telford College and Staffordshire agency Stone Junction which took home the top prize of outstanding PR Consultancy.
Judges praised Stone Junction for its "energy, enthusiasm and smart business strategy".
The full list of 2018 winners and the campaigns is:
Corporate and Business Communications Campaign
Citypress - Schweppes
Internal Communications Campaign
Thread & Fable and Birmingham Metropolitan College - Sharing the Friday Feeling
Consumer Relations Campaign
WPR - Hungry Horse, Greene King, Glitter Gravy
Public Sector Campaign
Syndicate Communications - Shakespeare's Celebrations
Not-for-Profit Campaign
Farm Safety Foundation - Mind Your Head
Healthcare Campaign
WPR - A High Wire With No Safety Net
Integrated Campaign
The Marketing Pod - Take a marketing health check
Transport or Automotive Campaign
Vision Express - Eye Tests Save Lives
Low Budget Campaign
WPR - All that glitters is…gravy?
STEM Campaign
Stone Junction - Putting the rise of the cobots in context
Education Campaign
Telford College - Define Your Future with Telford College
Best Use of Media Relations
WPR - All that glitters is…gravy?
Best Use of Digital
WPR - Hungry Horse, Greene King, Hungry for Summer
Best Use of Social Media
WPR and Farmhouse Inns, Greene King, Creme Egg Yorkshire Pudding
Best Use of Content
WPR - All that glitters is…gravy?
Best Use of Photography or Design
Telford College - Rebranding Telford College
Best Event
Telford College - 7th Form Launch, A UK-first for education
Best Publication
BBC Birmingham - Spotlight
Outstanding Young Communicator
Jade Devlin, NFU Mutual
Outstanding In-House Public Relations Team
Loughborough University
Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy
Stone Junction
The Chartered Institute of Public Relations was founded in 1948 and is the professional body for the PR industry and its Midlands branch has 900 members covering counties in the West and East of the region.
Richard Stone, chairman of the Midlands branch, said: "This year's PRide Awards truly represent the best work being done in the Midlands.
"The quality and quantity of entries was truly impressive.
"When you next want to prove the real business value that PR delivers, point to the shortlist and winners.
"There can be no stronger argument and no more incontrovertible proof."