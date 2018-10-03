Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She was the feisty young girl who stood up to her cruel headmistress in one of the world's most popular children's books.

Now Roald Dahl's famous character Matilda Wormwood has been recreated in a face off with US president Donald Trump thanks to a Birmingham-based animation company.

A pair of imposing statues were unveiled this week in the Buckinghamshire village of Great Missenden near the former home of the renowned children's author to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his book Matilda.

Digbeth-based Yamination was recruited during the summer by The Roald Dahl Story Company, which manages the copyrights and trademarks of the author, to help design and build the statues.

Founder Drew Roper, who featured in BirminghamLive's 30 Under 30 initiative earlier this year, said: "The reaction has been great since the pictures were first published.

"The phones have not stopped ringing and we've received many emails and messages on our social media pages about them, including from America from people asking to buy duplicates.

"It's been quite fun to read an America perspective on the statues, it seems to have given people a really good giggle and the reaction has been mainly positive.

"Even when we were building the statues in Great Missenden people were coming up to ask if we could create something similar in their gardens.

"We didn't get long to do it - the whole project lasted around seven weeks from designing it with a team of artists to completion which really isn't a long time.

"It's not meant to be a political thing or making any kind of statement, it's just the art of creating some beautiful statues and having a bit of fun with it.

"It's lovely to be involved in such a project.

"We have worked on previous projects with the Roald Dahl Story Company when we created a viral video with The Twits characters to mark his birthday.

"And we are currently speaking with them about other future projects which is great.

"It's a dream come to true for me to work with the company as I am a big fan of his books so I hope it continues."

The idea for the statues came from a public survey conducted by The Roald Dahl Story Company.

In the novel, Matilda famously stands up to headmistress Miss Trunchbull but the company wanted to discover what people thought Matilda would be doing today if she were alive and in her 30s.

A total of 42 per cent of respondents said President Trump would be the person she would stand up to with Theresa May coming in second (21 per cent) and Piers Morgan third (16 per cent).

The public also voted for who they thought Matilda would be friends with and actress Emma Watson (24 per cent), Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (14 per cent) and musician Ed Sheeran (nine per cent) were the most popular picks.

The most plausible career choices for Matilda were school teacher (24 per cent), UN ambassador (12 per cent) and librarian (11 per cent), according to the poll.

Additionally, the most popular choice for the current occupation of Miss Trunchbull was prison warden while the book's 11-year-old cake fan Bruce Bogtrotter would most likely be a Great British Bake Off contestant.

Bernie Hall, from The Roald Dahl Story Company, said: "Matilda demonstrates that it's possible for anyone, no matter how small and powerless they feel, to defeat the Trunchbulls in their own lives - a message that feels more relevant today than it did 30 years ago."

Mr Dahl lived in Great Missenden for 36 years and the statues will be available to be viewed at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre for a few weeks.