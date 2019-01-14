Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marketing agency Cogent has acquired Solihull-based communications firm NC Creative Group in an undisclosed deal.

Cogent said the buyout would boost its B2B, adding clients such as Volvo Bus, Sandvik and the Commercial Vehicle Show to its roster.

Cogent's chief executive Bruce Hutton said: "This deal is the latest in a line of positive changes for Cogent.

"We are passionate about developing our integrated marketing offer and this acquisition accelerates our growth in the B2B marketplace, with our B2B clients now representing around 30 per cent of our total business.

"The team, culture and clients at NC Creative are a great fit with Cogent and together we will continue to build on our success in the B2B market."

Richard Smith, NC Creative founder and chief executive, added: "Cogent is a very well established and respected marketing agency with exciting growth plans and there is an excellent strategic and cultural fit that underpins this agreement.

"I believe that this is an extremely positive development for our clients and staff alike and represents an exciting new chapter for the business."

The 12-strong NC Creative team, now based at Cogent's HQ in Meriden, brings the total headcount to 100 staff.

Mr Smith will continue work with Cogent as a senior consultant.