A Birmingham tech firm has won a global competition aiming to find digital solutions for managing type 2 diabetes.

Whisk has been chosen by Swiss healthcare company Ascensia Diabetes Care to create a personalised food plan for people with the disease and has been awarded €100,000 to develop and build the technology.

Whisk, which is run by former Apprentice contestant Nick Holzherr, has invented 'Culinary Coach'.

The product uses artificial intelligence to provide personalised food recommendations based on flavour preferences and food avoidance and will be expanded to use blood glucose data for people with diabetes and make food recommendations tailored to their own condition.

The Culinary Coach for diabetes will start by providing personalised recipe recommendations and will in the future be developed to suggest convenience foods and restaurant options.

Whisk is a nutrition platform that currently enables users to browse recipes based on factors such as personal taste and budgets then add a recipe to their meal plan which can be added to an online shopping cart at grocery retailers.

Michael Kloss, chief executive of Ascensia Diabetes Care, said: "Nutrition and food selection is a huge component of type 2 diabetes management.

"The panel of judges and I were hugely impressed by Whisk's current tool and how they plan to develop it for people with type 2 diabetes.

"We have the potential to empower millions of people with type 2 diabetes to make healthier food choices that they will enjoy."

Whisk's solution was selected from 116 entries that were submitted to the challenge from 25 countries.

The award was announced today at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions in Florida.

Mr Holzherr added: "We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the winner of the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge.

"Type 2 diabetes has reached epidemic levels in recent years and we are excited to be building a solution that we feel can help support these patients to make lasting lifestyle changes.

"We hope that through our work with Ascensia Diabetes Care, we can help to change the way this condition is managed."