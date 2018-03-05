Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chief executive of Birmingham Royal Ballet has stepped down from the post.

Jan Teo, who was previously a member of its board, became chief executive in autumn 2015 with a mandate to transform the structure and business model of the organisation.

She spearheaded the organisation's focus on attracting new audiences and strived to create stronger relationships with touring venues.

During her tenure, Birmingham Royal Ballet also secured a new relationship with the Royal Albert Hall and she created a fundraising plan for the company.

She also appeared in both Birmingham Post Power 250 publications for her work in the city's arts and culture sector.

Ms Teo said: "We have made great strides that I believe set Birmingham Royal Ballet on a road to make it sustainable in the long term.

"Given what we have achieved and, with a new chairman to be appointed later in the year to succeed Michael Clarke, I feel now is the right time to hand over."

Mr Clarke added: "Jan has achieved a significant amount and made changes that will provide us with new showcases and commercial opportunities for years to come.

"She has brought strong business focus and, in an increasingly challenging landscape for the arts, has laid the foundations for a complete transformation of the way in which we manage and run the organisation.

"We are very grateful and thank her for the enormous contribution she has made and wish her well in her next assignment."

Ms Teo will be replaced on an interim basis by Caroline Miller for the next 12 months.

Ms Miller's was most recently executive director of Orlando Ballet in the US and before that a director of industry body Dance UK for ten years.

During her tenure she worked closely with Nick Allen at Birmingham Royal Ballet's Jerwood Centre for Prevention and Treatment of Dance Injury to establish the first National Institute of Dance Medicine and Science.

Last year, she was awarded an OBE for services to the arts.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Birmingham Royal Ballet and working alongside such great artistic and administrative talent."