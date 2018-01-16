Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ed Doolan has died aged 76, after suffering with vascular dementia.

Mr Doolan was born in Sydney, Australia, but became known for his work on BBC WM.

The veteran broadcaster moved to Birmingham and joined BBC Radio WM from a commercial station in 1982.

He began his broadcasting career in Cologne, Germany, in 1970.

He called time on the daily radio show in 2011 and was formerly diagnosed with vascular dementia a year later.

Despite the diagnosis in 2012, he continued his career by hosting a weekly radio show.

(Image: Graham Young)

During his 40-year broadcasting career Mr Doolan presented more than 9,000 radio shows for the BBC.

David Jennings Head of Local and Regional Programmes for BBC West Midlands said: “Ed was a broadcasting giant loved by generations of radio listeners in the West Midlands. On his daily show, he was the people’s champion - tireless in his pursuit of truth and fairness for all. Ed faced dementia with indomitable spirit and bravery, raising awareness of the condition and continuing to broadcast on BBC WM every week.

“His contribution to broadcasting is immense and will continue to inspire presenters across local radio now and in the future. All our thoughts are with Ed’s wife Chris and their family.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Speaking of his diagnosis in 2015, Mr Doolan told the Mail: “I’ve spent my entire life communicating and suddenly I find I can’t communicate."

The man who has interviewed every Prime Minister since Harold Macmillan continued: “I must say that it’s just wonderful to be able to come in and do my Sunday show which we now prerecord.

“I’m finding that it is a very therapeutic thing that I can just come in and record and put the show together.

“If we find we can’t do something, and I can’t tell the difference between 1963 and 1983, it’s not funny.

“Then you click back in and do it another way.

“The BBC have been brilliant, because what a fantastic opportunity they have to say: ‘Ed, you’ve had a good run’... and they could do that quite easily and justifiably I would have thought."

(Image: BBC One Inside Out)

Ed helped to launch BRMB - later renamed Free - on February 19, 1974, before switching to BBC WM on September 20, 1982.

During all of that time he has rarely missed a show while fighting a string of health conditions which began with a serious car crash on October 28, 1971.

On his way to interview the then Prime Minister Edward Heath in Edinburgh, a multiple pile-up hospitalised Ed for months in Durham – where he began to record a pop programme for Forces’ radio.

The crash also left him with a virtually continuous scar from his nose to his ankles.

Ed had only been married for eight weeks to wife Christine when he needed triple heart bypass surgery in December 1987 just weeks after falling ill with stomach cramps following a belated honeymoon to Thailand in November that year.

Other ailments have required five laser operations on his tongue (1985-87), as well as operations for a non-malignant bowel condition (July, 1993) and a detached retina (May, 2009).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In August 2007, he spent the day of his 20th wedding anniversary with Christine having a pacemaker fitted.

Two weeks later, he had to have it replaced before declaring: “The new one is like a Rolls-Royce compared with a Citroen 2CV.”

After beginning his working life as a teacher, Ed’s professional radio journey began just 25 years after the end of the Second World War, when he made his bow on August 1, 1970.

Although Ed was Jewish, he was happy broadcasting on Germany radio for the country’s own ‘Voice of Germany’ world service station, Deutsche Welle.

“I never made a secret about being a Jew and I never came across any hostile or unpleasant act,” said Ed, who joined the station less than two weeks after his Catholic father, Ted, had died on his 29th birthday.

“But when I was standing in the lift with much older people I did used to wonder: ‘What were you doing 25/30 years ago?’”

In March, 2003, Philip Norman, from Ludlow, Shropshire, was jailed for 18 months for waging a near three-year anti-Semitic hate campaign against the broadcaster.

Ed knew how to apply a forensic mind to details, from council affairs to consumer issues and big interviews and, on air, he was regarded as the ‘master of the pregnant pause’.

He has been awarded the MBE for services to radio, won a Sony Gold Award and had the unique distinction of becoming the first person to be awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Birmingham, Aston University and the (former) University of Central England, now Birmingham City University.