Work has started on a new students' union building at Aston University.

Clegg Construction has been awarded the £6.5 million contract to develop the new two-storey building which will replace the existing 1960s SU on its city centre campus.

It has been designed by Warwick-based practice Robothams Architects and will have a café, bar, restaurant, shop, social spaces, prayer room and washing facilities (CGIs above and below).

There will also be a games area, media room, multi-exhibition and rehearsal space and office space for the union's student officer team and services.

Work is due for completion in February next year with the facility set to open during the spring.

Simon Blackburn, managing director of Nottingham-based Clegg Construction, said: "We're delighted to once again be appointed by Aston University having recently completed the new labs for the Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies.

"This will provide a fantastic new venue for the students' Union."

SU president Reema Quessou added: "This new building will give Aston students the SU they deserve.

"There will be amazing spaces for students to relax and recharge plus we'll have fresh new facilities to transform ambition into reality.

"We're so excited and can't wait until it opens in 2019."

This is the latest project Clegg Construction has undertaken at Aston University in two years.

It completed the new facility for the Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies in November and, prior to that, carried out a £5.2 million remodelling of the school of engineering and applied science's chemical engineering facilities.