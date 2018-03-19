Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has started on a new industrial park in the Black Country.

Halesowen-based A&H Construction has been appointed to deliver the multi-million development of Vaughan Park in Tipton.

The 28-acre site will initially comprise five industrial units totalling 80,000 sq ft with further phases of design and build opportunities reaching up to 500,000 sq ft of industrial and warehouse space.

The units are due to be ready for occupation later this year.

Lawrence Escott, investment manager at property developer CEG which is leading the project, said: "We have appointed a West Midlands construction company as we are keen to see local job and training opportunities created in the area, helping to boost the local economy.

"The development will deliver high quality industrial and warehouse space set in a secure and very well-located environment.

"It will help to meet the strong market demand, which has been constrained in recent years through a significant lack of supply."

John Maley, from A&H Construction, said: "As a local business, we are proud to be involved with this formidable project.

"Our aim is to build on the relationships we have with the local supply chain to ensure this project is delivered as planned and exceeds expectations."

Coun Paul Moore, cabinet member for regeneration at Sandwell Council, said: "The investment and jobs to be created by the Vaughan Park development are very welcome and is further demonstration of Sandwell being a great place to invest."

Property consultancies CBRE and Bulleys have been appointed as agents to market the site.