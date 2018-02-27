Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new image has been released of how the second building on the £700 million Paradise project will look as work commences on the scheme.

The CGI (below) shows how Two Chamberlain Square will sit alongside its neighbours Town Hall and One Chamberlain Square, work on which has stalled following the collapse of main contractor Carillion in January.

The image also shows One Centenary Way at the rear which is due to receive planning permission from the council on Thursday.

The CGI has been released this week to coincide with work starting on construction of the building which has been designed by Birmingham-based Glenn Howells Architects.

Main contractor BAM will lead construction of Two Chamberlain Square which will be eight storeys tall and have 183,000 sq ft of mainly office space with ground floor units for retail uses.

Demolition work has been taking place over the past few months to remove the old conservatoire building Adrian Boult Hall and the Fletchers Walk precinct.

The building, which will have a sixth-floor terrace overlooking the square, is due to be finished in late 2019.

Rob Groves, regional director of Argent which is development manager for Paradise, said: "The start of work on Two Chamberlain Square, our second speculative office building, underlines the momentum gathering around Paradise and marks yet another milestone for the city's most vibrant, mixed-use development.

"Two Chamberlain Square will be an exceptional building, leading the way in modern workplace design and performance."

One Chamberlain Square, which has been entirely pre-let to financial services firm PwC, topped out in December but work has been stopped on the site since Wolverhampton-based Carillion was placed into liquidation on January 15.

The company was leading development of the eight-storey office building and also the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick and there have still be no announcements on when work will re-commence on either project.

BAM is leading several major developments in Birmingham, including Three Snowhill and a new teaching building for Birmingham City University, and was recently appointed to build 103 Colmore Row, the replacement for John Madin's NatWest Tower.

Midlands regional director Rod Stiles said: "BAM is already working closely with the Paradise team to deliver this prestigious, landmark building.

"We're bringing ultra-modern construction techniques to this complex site in the civic heart of the city, surrounded by some of the country's most beautiful Victorian buildings.

"Argent and BAM started our industry leading partnership in 1994 with the first new building at Brindleyplace and we have now delivered over 30 award-winning buildings together."