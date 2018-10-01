Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to begin building Birmingham’s forgotten city centre skyscraper on Colmore Row could be imminent – after hoardings were extended around the plot's giant hole.

The one-way top end of Newhall Street was reduced to a single narrow lane today to allow construction workers to finally begin building the city's tallest office block, 103 Colmore Row.

It has been designed to replace John Madin’s NatWest Tower which was demolished between 2015-17.

At the start of this year, the hoardings were still saying the tower would be completed in 2018 but they were recently changed to say the tower would open in 2020.

When this later date was announced in March, it was expected that construction work would begin three months ago in June.

BirminghamLive understands that 2020 is still feasible if work can begin this year.

103 Colmore Row is due to be 26-stroreys high and include two restaurants. a winter garden and offices.

At 346 ft high, with the apex 807 ft above sea level, it will be the highest new office building under construction outside London.

And it will also be the tallest commercial building in Birmingham, dwarfing the Council House in Victoria Square as well as the neighbouring conservation quarter buildings on Colmore Row.

Designed by architects Doone Silver Kerr, the building will also include an 18th floor terrace and multi-purpose lobby business lounges.

One of the men extending the barriers today said: “I don’t know when construction work will begin, we are just doing the hoardings.”

A spokesman for the developers could not confirm an official start date.

What has happened to Newhall Street?

Just when you thought the squeeze on traffic in Birmingham city centre could not get any tighter, all of the on-street car park spaces between Colmore Row and Edmund Street have been removed after builders’ hoardings were extended into the middle of the road over the weekend.

The move increases the risk of Christmas traffic mayhem at the heart of the Colmore business district.

A newly-built pedestrian crossing with traffic lights has been switched on outside of The Exchange, a Grade I listed terracotta building formerly known as the Bell Edison Telephone Building.

This means there will be another set of traffic lights just 100 yards from the Bennetts Hill / Colmore Row crossroads.

On the evidence of the relatively quiet mid-Monday morning period, traffic could soon back up towards Colmore Row and Bennetts Hill at peak times and especially once the clocks go back and the Birmingham German Market opens in Victoria Square in mid-November.

Any accident on or around the pedestrian crossing would risk paralysing the whole area as traffic would no longer have room to get down Newhall Street – and the one-way system would mean there would be no alternative route.

Why is Newhall Street so important?

This narrow, single lane part of Newhall Street is the only way out of the city centre for traffic that has gone up Colmore Row past Church Street towards Temple Row West, Temple Street, New Street and Waterloo Street.

Once drivers have driven down the newly narrowed top end of Newhall Street towards the new pedestrian crossing, there are three choices.

1. Continue straight ahead to go over Great Charles Queensway towards the Jewellery Quarter. From there, drivers can turn right down Lionel Street and then right again into Ludgate Hill to access the A38 Queensway Tunnel southbound towards the A38 (M) Aston Expressway and M6 via Spaghetti Junction.

2. From the junction with Newhall Street, they can turn left up Edmund Street and then right into Margaret Street to access Great Charles Queensway for the B4135 Summer Row / Sand Pits route towards the Spring Hill intersection with the A4540 (left here for Ladywood and Five Ways, right here for the Jewellery Quarter and Newtown – or straight on for Smethwick).

Note: Great Charles Queensway from New Market Street to Summer Row has been reduced from two lanes to one because of the installation of a bus lane.

In addition, the year-long closure of Paradise Queensway from September 3 this year means there no longer any access this way to the A38 southbound.

3. From this same junction at Newhall Street and Edmund Street, drivers can also leave Newhall Street to turn right down Edmund Street.

They can then turn right up Livery Street (where the entrance to Snow Hill Car Park is) ready to turn left into Colmore Row in front of Snow Hill Railway Station.

Motorists can then leave the city centre via Snow Hill Queensway and the junction with St Chad’s (left for Queensway Tunnel southbound, straight ahead for Hockley and Handsworth, right for the A38M to the Aston Expressway.

Once a ‘circus’ roundabout with free flowing traffic, the remodelled St Chad’s junction is now so complicated it can take a while for the lights to change in any given direction.