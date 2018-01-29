Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The twin building of the Copthorne Hotel has been razed to the ground – in just 48 hours.

Workmen using giant diggers and concrete chewers showed no mercy to the former Chamberlain House office block at the heart of the city's £700 million Paradise redevelopment zone.

Along with its identikit sister the Copthorne Hotel – further up Paradise Queensway opposite the serene Baskerville House – the big black box covered in glass had obliterated Centenary Square’s view of the Paradise area for 30 years.

But, in just two days across January 27-28, 2018 the whole building – and its bizarre, wedge-shaped end, was flattened.

Once the glass was smashed through you could see the true nature of how Chamberlain House had been built.

(Image: Graham Young)

How flimsy its inner skeleton looked compared with the solid concrete used to build heavyweight former nearby landmarks like the Central Library (which was also cut in half during demolition), Birmingham Conservatoire ( now rebuilt near to Millennium Point) and Fletchers Walk shopping centre in the late 1960s.

They almost had the strength of nuclear bunkers and have each taken months to demolish.

But the quick demolition of Chamberlain House shows how construction techniques – and city finances – had changed so quickly in just two decades by the time they were being built from 1985-87.

(Image: Graham Young)

Once finished, they offered the city no architectural merits of their own yet obscured most of the interesting buildings around them.

Some 1981 video footage shows what the view from Broad Street looked like before , thanks to taxi driver – and commercial photographer – Paul Donovan putting a Sony Betamax camera in the front of his windscreen.

Back then, as Paul drove down Broad Street ( now closed off to traffic at the bottom end), the Hall of Memory, Central Library and Council House dome could all be seen in full view.

(Image: Google Maps)

When Chamberlain House was built in front of them, the striking, inverted ziggurat shape of the Central Library was no longer able to stand out like an alien space ship from afar.

The Paradise Queensway road was also lowered, too.

Had the Central Library been recovered in modern material and given a hi-tech light show, it could have looked really special today, on the outside at least.

(Image: Graham Young)

But it was demolished in 2016 with the Conservatoire area following on last year.

Now Chamberlain House has disappeared, too.

The Copthorne Hotel is expected to remain open for another two years while work progresses in Paradise around it.

A replacement will be built at the southern end of Paradise, giving Copthorne Hotel guests a view down the A38 Suffolk Street Queensway towards the Orion Building, Radisson Blu and Mailbox.

The entire Paradise site is not expected to be completed until 2025.