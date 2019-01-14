Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new boutique hotel is set to open in Birmingham city centre in the home of a nightclub.

Plans have been lodged to convert a series of units at 33-61 Summer Row, on the edge of the Jewellery Quarter, into a 52-bedroom hotel.

The project will see the conversion of the space currently used by Mechu and vacant offices in the complex while the former Texan Roadhouse bar is to be transformed into a high-end restaurant.

Developers are hoping to have both the hotel and the new restaurant open by the end of 2019, subject to planning permission.

Last year, renowned Birmingham chef Aktar Islam opened high-end Indian restaurant Opheem and Italian venue Legna in Summer Row and is now working in partnership with the landlord on the hotel project.

He told BirminghamLive: "We will be operating the hotel ourselves as we don't want any chains in there and we believe in independents.

"We want to redevelop Summer Row to create a better place which contributes to the city and it's all about having that independent feel.

"We have already created 75 new jobs and we expect to be creating the same number again over the next eight months or so.

"The plan is to have the hotel and new restaurant open by the end of this year but we are in the hands of the planners.

"They will both be very high end and boutique - all will be revealed in time about what type of restaurant it will be but it will be in keeping with my brand."

The buildings have been undergoing a transformation in recent years, led by landlord FSK Group after their previous owner Town and Country Inns fell into administration in November 2016.

Bars Mechu, Fleet Street Kitchen and Après were included in the buyout deal and initially continued to operate.

Mechu then closed in March 2017 before undergoing a revamp and reopening as 'M Club' two months later but that closed last year and now houses Opheem.

The upstairs area re-opened as Mechu again last September.

Mechu's last posts on its social media channels were to promote its 2018 New Year's Eve party and the bar could not be reached for comment about its future plans.

Mr Islam converted the former Fleet Street Kitchen into a short-lived pizzeria bar called Mi Amore before closing that last year and reopening in December as Italian restaurant Legna.

This unit is separate from the main building and will not form part of the hotel.

Après closed in summer 2017 before reopening a few months later as American-themed sports bar Texan Roadhouse but then that closed last summer and has been vacant ever since.

Mr Islam was previously chef director at the Lasan group, but left in 2017.