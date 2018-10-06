Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Once upon a time Birmingham was renowned for getting its major projects finished on time.

From the International Convention Centre and Symphony Hall in 1991 to the Bullring (2003).

Despite the financial crash of 2008, there was the Library of Birmingham (2013), Grand Central and even the revamp of New Street Railway Station.

None of them seemed to miss a target date once their construction phases were up and running.

But today, it seems, anything goes.

Dates have become seasonal windows... and that's before we've even suffered the consequences of Brexit next March, when the UK pulls out of Europe in line with the result of the 2016 referendum.

With major motor manufacturers from Jaguar Land Rover to BMW Mini looking to suspend work because of the transition, it remains to be seen what effect a hard, soft or perhaps a 'no-deal' Brexit will have on the wider building-led economy.

For now, here's a quick run down of the projects that haven't quite gone to plan so far - and could easily hit turbulence in the future.

Paradise

In 2015 the project was expected to cost £500 million, then it went up to £700 million.

Now it's reported another £100 million might be needed.

And with the expected completion date being 2026, it's far too early to know if that target can be met.

After all, two years ago nobody would have expected construction giant Carillion to collapse.

It was liquidated in January with debts of £1.5 billion.

But with work still progressing, that period of uncertainty might have been hit by the bad winter weather anyway.

Wholesale Market

The £50 million replacement for the Pershore Street site was confirmed in March, 2013 and was originally forecast to happen in 2016.

The distribution centre should then have opened in autumn 2017 but didn't.

In February of this year April looked possible.

The giant building finally opened to traders in May 2018 after work was completed to install unit-based sprinkler systems.

The market looks amazing, though, and finally had its official opening on Friday, October 4.

At 250 metres long and 70 metres wide, the market’s floor space is more than twice that of Aston Villa’s nearby Villa Park pitch – 17,500 sq m compared with 7,140 sq m (105 metres x 68 metres).

In the meantime, after being the heartbeat of the city for more than 850 years, the retail Bull Ring Market's current traders are complaining about the lack of investment in and around their Edgbaston Street site.

103 Colmore Row

The replacement 26-storey tower block is set to be the tallest commercial building outside of London.

But 103 Colmore Row is already two years behind schedule on the site of the former NatWest Tower block designed by John Madin which was demolished between September 2105 and early 2017.

At the start of the year, the hoardings around this site at the junction of Colmore Row and Newhall Street were still promising the impossible.

That 103 Colmore Row would be open in 2018.

More recently, the hoardings faced reality - and were changed to say 2020.

Workmen are still doing preparatory work.

The hope is they will be able to get the inevitably giant construction crane on site this year.

BirminghamLive understands the 2020 completion date is still viable.

But the top of Newhall Street has been greatly narrowed, making the pavement comparatively dangerous at busy times.

And, with the German Market due to open in nearby Victoria Square on November 15 - following a November 11 Day of Remembrance Service to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War - there aren't many convenient weekends left to install the main crane.

Centenary Square

Although the winning design for the £10 million revamp of Birmingham's largest public space was announced in June 2015, it took more than a year for planning permission to be granted.

Work began in earnest in April 2017 and weeks later in June the city council said it would be ready in the 'summer of 2018'.

That seemed like plenty of time to get it ready for this year's all-important Day of Remembrance Service and Parade to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

But last week the city council admitted the project would not be finished until 'summer 2019'.

Paradise Queensway

The major road linking Summer Row to Holloway Circus and the A38 Queensway Tunnel network was closed to traffic on September 3.

The planned reopening date was left as vague as that for Centenary Square, simply 'summer of 2019'.

The announcement means there will be at least three months of 'wriggle room'.

Midland Metro Extension

By the time Ozzy Osbourne was in Corporation Street on May 26, 2016 to open the Midland Metro tram extension from Snowhill to Grand Central, the scheme was already months behind schedule.

Matters were not helped by staff having to give way to the Birmingham German Market in November and December.

The new extension from Stephenson Street is expected to take four years in total to reach the Hagley Road side of the Five Ways island.

Work has already been ongoing all year on upper Pinfold Street, but there's still no sign of any tracks going down.

Staff from countries as far flung as the smaller Eastern European countries have told me they have 'no idea' what they are doing from day to day.

Primark

The world's biggest Primark is under construction on High Street.

But instead of starting with a clean slate, builders gutted the former Pavilions shopping centre and then started again using its retained girders as a frame.

We pictured the site from the air on November 16 and it looked a tall order then to be ready by Christmas 2018.

As we said in our exclusive report on November 20, 2018: "(The pictures) certainly show how much work there still needs to be done if Primark is to meet its target of opening in December 2018 ready to compete with the Bullring next door."

As recently as June 2018, Christmas was still the official target.

But last week the company announced the opening had gone back to spring 2019.

It said: "Development is progressing well and to facilitate some additional work, we have moved the opening date to spring 2019.

"This is a unique store, with many new and exciting elements, and we want to ensure that we have the best possible in-store experience for our customers when our doors open."

But at least that should still be in time for Primark to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary origins in Dublin where the first Penneys store was opened in June, 1969.

Beorma Quarter

There has been talk of building a giant towerblock on this site for a decade.

In May, Kuwaiti developer Salhia Investments said it would start building [phases two and three of the Beorma Quarter by the end of 2018, more than two years after planning permission was secured for the site.

City council planning chiefs originally awarded the project the green light in December 2015 and Salhia promised at that time work would start in early 2016.

One of the consequences though has been the demolition of a historic 19th century music hall turned 20th century cinema and then celebrity restaurant, Lorenzo's

Three Snowhill

This addition to the Snow Hill skyline is still under construction - after a decade of work to redevelop the site.

A former scheme was started and the above picture shows how the view towards St Chad's Cathedral looked from the top of Livery Street Car Park in 2009.

But, after all of this concrete had been poured into the project, it then ground to a halt.

The work was then demolished down to the foundations.

By September 2014, the whole site had been beautifully landscaped to the point that metal statues of deer were planted into the grassy banks overlooking St Chad's Cathedral.

This work was then ripped up and new foundations put in ready to start the job of building a new tower block all over again, to be called Three Snowhill

All this at a time when most existing offices on nearby Great Charles Queensway are available to lease.

On March 4 this year, the following picture was taken.

The 17-storey building has now been 'topped out' but two cranes remain while the exterior is slowly covered in glass.

The company says it will be delivered in 'the first half of 2019'.

The neighbouring One Snowhill was completed in 2009 and sold by Commerz Real for £124 million – a 6.25 per cent yield.

The 300,000 sq ft Two Snowhill opened earlier in 2013, a year late, with a 250,000 sq ft pre-let to law firm Wragge & Co.

Lumina

Plans for another new 12-storey development called Lumina were submitted in 2014.

A derelict row of shops known as The Strip hasn't been knocked down to make way for it and the development's website has no target date information.

Meanwhile, 2015 plans for a £55 million block of 300 new apartments on a 'bomb site' car park on Ludgate Hill on the other side of the A38 have yet to bear any more fruit than a 2006 plan to build offices there.