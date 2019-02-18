Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Global technology company ZF is relocating its team in Solihull to a new base on Blythe Valley Business Park.

The park's owner IM Properties has sold a nine-acre plot to ZF for the company to develop a purpose-built regional technical centre and office building, bringing staff together under one roof, from its current set up of four buildings in Shirley.

ZF specialises in driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety systems.

Its global workforce of almost 150,000 operates from 230 locations in 40 countries.

Alastair McQueen, vice-president and site lead for ZF in Shirley, said: "The new site at Blythe Valley Park offers us the opportunity to maintain our long-time affiliation with the Shirley area and will bring together the many facets of our existing multi-disciplinary campus under one roof.

"We will have a sustainable, fit-for-purpose building, utilising the latest technologies to support the innovative and technological nature of our work."

Lewis Payne, development director with IM Properties, added: "Blythe Valley Park has consistently attracted a broad range of high-quality occupiers from professional services to technology companies and has helped retain some of the region's most forward thinking businesses.

"Our significant investment into the site and focus on creating a high-quality environment is striking a chord with occupiers and we look forward to welcoming such a prestigious company as ZF."

Property consultancies JLL, Savills and CBRE acted on the deal.