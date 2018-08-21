The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoe shine machines and free umbrella loans will be available at a shopping centre car park as part of a new leasing deal.

Boutique shopping mall the Mailbox has announced a new 35-year deal with car park operator Q-Park following a competitive tender process for its 687-space facility underneath the centre.

Q-Park said it was planning to introduce a new state-of-the-art parking management system as well as its range of convenience services such as shoe shine machines, jump starter kits and complementary umbrella and buggy hire.

There will also be online pre-booking for Mailbox visitors and a loyalty app called Q-Park Rewards.

The car park has been suffering with problems this year with repair work leading to 'car park full' signs often being posted outside simply because scores of empty spaces have been cordoned off.

Q-Park already operates car parks in Brindleyplace and at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Selly Oak and is due to commence its contract with the Mailbox in September.

Adam Bidder, managing director at Q-Park UK & Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to announce this important new addition to the Q-Park portfolio which supports our growth strategy in the UK.

"To be able to deliver this at such an iconic location within Birmingham is an exciting prospect for us.

"We're looking forward to working with the Mailbox team and tenants to help deliver a seamless high quality customer experience."

Q-Park is headquartered in the Netherlands and arrived in the UK in 2001 and now operates around 60 facilities housing across the country.