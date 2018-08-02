Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shared office hub in Birmingham city centre is expanding.

Alpha Works opened last year over the 21st and 22nd floors of Alpha Tower in Suffolk Street Queensway following a £1 million renovation project.

The building's owner Commercial Estates Group has now expanded the shared space across the 20th floor.

The hub has hot desks, a 50-seat boardroom, private offices, event space and its own dedicated reception and is aimed at entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses.

In May, Alpha Works was named the winner for projects up to 1,500 sq metres at the British Council for Offices' Midlands Awards, with judges saying it delivered a prototype for a regional serviced office space.

Theresa White, head of workspace at Commercial Estates Group, said: "Alpha Works has proved a huge success.

"The city's start-up scene is booming and leading the way in innovation.

"The collaborative environment we have created has cornered the market for creative workspace, attracting established businesses and new ventures alike.

"The diversity of community members is a huge contributor to the success of the environment and we encourage members to treat Alpha Works as their home away from home.

"It's fantastic to secure the prestigious regional BCO Award, putting Alpha Works into the national shortlist against the highest regarded office developments across the UK.

"The award recognises the design quality, innovation and facilities on offer which are helping to foster the growth of Birmingham's smaller businesses."

The hub is home to more than 50 businesses including PR firm Story Comms and architecture practices Bradley Murphy, which recently taken six desks, AHR and Corstorphine + Wright.