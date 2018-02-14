Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A workspace interiors company is expanding into Birmingham with a new office in Colmore Row.

Coventry-based Rhino Interiors Group offers services aimed at helping businesses improve productivity and reduce real estate costs through smart design, creative fit-outs and innovations in workspace furniture.

The company has agreed a deal for space at 126 Colmore Row where it will have a 1,600 sq ft office and showroom with a virtual reality suite to bring clients' designs to life.

Due to open in March, the move will create five jobs in the city, growing the firm's team to 19 staff.

Adrian Dearnley, Rhino's chief operating officer for Birmingham, said: "The workplace, and the way we work, is very different to what it was ten years ago and future-proofing our offices is key to today's design.

"While our new office space at Colmore Row will be a fantastic showcase of what we can offer our clients in the here and now, it will evolve over time with our own growth and as workplace design trends change."

Rhino has been in business for over 40 years and said it was targeting Birmingham because of the rapid growth in the city's office space sector.

Mr Dearnley added: "We couldn't resist the pull to the city any longer, we just had to be here.

"There are so many exciting opportunities both now and in the future for what we do and for a company of our size, we offer something unique to the businesses of Birmingham."