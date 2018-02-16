A new music school and a college training the next generation of rail engineers are among the projects vying for titles at the 2018 RICS West Midlands Awards.
The annual ceremony recognises the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, property, construction and the environment across the region.
Among those shortlisted this year are Birmingham City University's new conservatoire and the National College for High Speed Rail, both in Jennens Road.
Also featuring in the shortlist are the University of Birmingham's new library, the revamp of the old Lewis's department store in Bull Street and the conversion of the Harrison Drape factory in Digbeth into apartments, now called Fabrick Square.
The awards, run by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, have eight categories with one winner chosen as the overall project of the year, won in 2017 by the Birmingham Institute for Forest Research in Staffordshire.
Regional winners will then be invited to a national grand final in November where an overall UK project of the year will be chosen, won in 2017 by the Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and Grand Central/New Street station in 2016.
The full shortlist is:
Building Conservation
Attingham Park Visitor Centre, Biomass Plant and Stables Cafe Renovations, Shrewsbury
The Boathouse, Warwick Castle
Weavers' Cottages, Kidderminster
Commercial
Deloitte Birmingham
Exactaform Cutting Tools, Coventry
Kingswood Lakeside First Choice Catering Spares, Cannock
The Lewis Building, Birmingham
TouchBase Pears, Selly Oak
World of Wedgwood, Stoke-on-Trent
Community Benefit
TouchBase Pears, Selly Oak
University of Birmingham Library
Weavers' Cottages, Kidderminster
Design through Innovation
National College for High Speed Rail, Birmingham
Royal Conservatoire Birmingham
The Science Technology & Prototyping Centre, Wolverhampton
University of Birmingham Library
Infrastructure
Kingswood Lakeside First Choice Catering Spares, Cannock
Tool Box Talk Video Infrastructure, Stafford
University of Worcester, replacement and upgrade of its infrastructure
Regeneration
Fabrick Square, Birmingham
Friargate Coventry
National College for High Speed Rail, Birmingham
Refurbishment of Wolverhampton Civic Centre
Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
The Lewis Building, Birmingham
The Science Technology & Prototyping Centre, Wolverhampton
Residential
Glenart Castle Mess, Longbridge
Maple West, Stoke-on-Trent
Oak Priory, Stoke-on-Trent
Tourism and Leisure
Attingham Park Visitor Centre, Biomass Plant and Stables Cafe Renovations, Shrewsbury
The Mill Barns, Bridgenorth
World of Wedgwood, Stoke-on-Trent
Gurdip Chamba, chairman of the West Midlands judging panel, said: "Last year I was extremely proud to see our region take home the overall title of national project of the year for the second year running.
"The National Memorial Arboretum's Remembrance Centre showcased exemplary talent and plays a significant role in lives of so many people across the UK.
"The West Midlands continues to grow into a place of real significance for the UK and our built environment plays an integral part to our future success and this year's projects continue to emphasise the fantastic talent behind the future of our built environment."
The award ceremony takes place on May 2 at Grand Station in Wolverhampton.