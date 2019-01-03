Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commercial property consultancy Johnson Fellows has boosted its roster of upcoming talent in Birmingham with the appointment of new graduate surveyors.

The agency has recruited Connor Shaw and Niall Glendon to its base in the Jewellery Quarter.

Mr Shaw, a graduate of Birmingham City University, has joined the retail agency team to assist with disposal and acquisition instructions, acting for clients such as Lidl, Co-Op, Tesco and Lloyds Pharmacy.

Mr Glendon has been appointed to the lease advisory team in Birmingham, having also graduated from Birmingham City University after studying real estate management.

He will be working with a team acting for clients such as Bathstore and Games Workshop.

The agency's team in London has also expanded with the appointment of Jake Stace to the retail agency department.

Senior partner Nick Wint said: "We have appointed three young and talented surveyors who we are sure will go on to have a very positive impact on the company as they improve their skills and increase their experience."