Property consultancy Savills has announced five promotions at its Birmingham office.

The promotions will see one person move up to director level, another become an associate director and a further three take on the role of associate.

Katrina White is a new director in the operations team and Michael Burrow is an associate director in planning team.

The trio of new associates is Richard Walker (property management), Edward Jeffrey (development) and Nick Owen (building and project consultancy).

Simon Farrant, head of Savills in Birmingham, said: "The strength of our Birmingham business is reflected in the continued progression and development of our staff.

"I would like to congratulate those who have been promoted and thank them for their on-going dedication, hard work and commitment.

"This is an exciting time for Savills Birmingham as we continue to grow and develop the brand."

Savills has also relocated its Birmingham team to a new office at the recently renovated 55 Colmore Row.

The move follows the firm's expansion in the city with the acquisition of GBR Phoenix Beard in 2016 and will now see all of its 156 staff based under one roof for the first time.

The agency had previously occupied space at two separate locations in the central business district but has now agreed a new 15-year lease on the top floor of the property.

The move follows the recent announcement that Savills has appointed Joe Shorney to head up the newly formed residential development sales team servicing the West Midlands.