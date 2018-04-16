Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property consultancy CBRE has promoted five staff at its office in Birmingham.

Helen Palgrave and Melissa Wase-Rogers have both been promoted from associate to director, Verity Cubitt and Owen Williams have made the step up to associate director and Sarah Matthews has been promoted to senior surveyor.

Ms Palgrave joined CBRE nine years ago and works in the asset services team, predominantly advising CBRE Global Investors on a range of funds, including BBC Pension Fund, The Civil Aviation Authority and Akzo Nobel.

Ms Wase-Rogers, who specialises in industrial agency, joined CBRE in 2013.

During her career, she has worked on a number of major schemes across the Midlands, including Birch Coppice, Lyons Park and Derby Commercial Park.

Martin Guest, managing director of CBRE's Birmingham office, said: "This latest round of promotions sees us strengthen our senior team further with the addition of two more directors.

"Since joining CBRE, both Helen and Melissa have proved valued members of their respective teams and their promotions recognise the contribution they continue to make.

"I am also delighted for Verity, Owen and Sarah, who are great examples of the young talent we have within the office."