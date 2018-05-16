The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans for a new £85 million residential complex next to Edgbaston Stadium will go on show this week.

Developers will be exhibiting their designs for the apartment block and new entrance at the famous cricket venue ahead of submitting an application to the city council.

Last year, the UK arm of German investment group Patrizia acquired four acres of land at the corner of Pershore Road and Edgbaston Road from Warwickshire Country Cricket Club and the Homes and Communities Agency.

The overall development will contain 375 apartments with communal areas such as a gym or cinema room, parking for residents and ground floor space for shops as well as a new access road.

The plans also include a new entrance plaza to the stadium's west entrance, revamped landscaping and new parking.

Daniel Williams, head of development at Patrizia UK and Ireland, said: "Our proposals, if approved, will address Birmingham's need for first-rate rental accommodation and will also provide an improved offer for local residents and those visiting Edgbaston Stadium.

"It is vital that more accommodation is available, as local and national talent want to live and work in Birmingham, and our proposal provides just that.

"If approved, the development will also deliver some further improvements to this iconic venue.

"We're working hard in our partnership with Warwickshire County Cricket Club, so these plans are right for Edgbaston Stadium, the club and its visitors.

"We now want to hear from local people to get our plans right for Edgbaston and the local area, before taking this any further."

The public exhibition takes place from 1pm to 7.30pm on Friday, May 18 in the reception area of Edgbaston Stadium.

Plans will also be available to view online at www.residencesedgbaston.co.uk and feedback can be left until Friday, June 1.