Plans to build a new nine-screen cinema, gym and six restaurants in south Birmingham have been scrapped in favour of a new supermarket.

St Modwen has revised its plans for phase three of its £1 billion regeneration of Longbridge town centre which initially received the green light last year.

Cinema chain The Light and budget fitness operator The Gym had been lined up for the site but the regeneration group said market conditions meant it had not been possible to carry out this project.

St Modwen has now lodged new plans with the city council to turn 1.2 acres of land into a 33,370 sq ft "discount food store" with 110 parking spaces next to Austin Avenue and Austin Park.

Although no end occupier of the proposed unit is named in the planning application, whichever retailer takes over the space will go head to head with Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer for customers.

St Modwen said the new shop would provide an "appropriately alternative" offer to the pair in planning documents supporting the application.

This is only an outline planning application, meaning issues such as access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale will be addressed in greater detail at a later stage.

A report accompanying the application said: "As the development has evolved, it has been necessary to re-evaluate the specific use of some of the plots and how they should best relate to the new town centre.

"This process has, when set against the ever-changing market conditions, suggested that some plots should be developed in relation to the most appropriate use for the period in which development will take place.

"The new town centre's third phase site has, in relation to the most recent iterations of the town centre masterplan, been suggested for leisure or retail uses.

"The application site envisages a discount food retail use which.....will provide an appropriately alternative 'offer' to both the Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer stores."

St Modwen's regeneration of Longbridge town centre following the collapse of MG Rover in 2005 includes a new Bournville College, housing estates, a Premier Inn hotel and accommodation for Royal Centre for Defence Medicine staff.