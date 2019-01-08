Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been lodged for the wholesale revamp of the House of Fraser department store in Birmingham city centre - only House of Fraser doesn't appear to be in them.

The building's owner Legal & General announced in December that it was bringing forward proposals to regenerate the site at 71 Corporation Street to create a new mixed-use complex akin to Birmingham's famous Mailbox.

House of Fraser was plunged into financial turmoil last summer before it was bought out by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct group.

After initial uncertainty over the department store's future, it appeared to have been saved in October when staff were informed the shop was staying open.

But these new plans appear to spell the end for House of Fraser's future in its current guise in Birmingham although proposals for 105,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and restaurant space are included in this new application.

(Image: TP Bennett)

The project comprises the store and the adjoining unit at 43 Temple Row whose tenants include office space provider Regus and a branch of Lloyds Bank.

It would see the creation of nine floors of offices, bars, a new roof terrace overlooking Birmingham Cathedral and a hotel of up to 200 bedrooms through the refurbishment of 43 Temple Row.

Legal & General said it had previously been in discussions about a reformatted store before House of Fraser entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement last summer.

An agreement was subsequently reached with Sports Direct to allow the business to continue operating from the premises on a short-term basis.

Chris Wieszczycki, principal director at architecture practice TP Bennett which has designed the scheme, said: "Using our historic knowledge of this site, our design seeks to take advantage of its central location while responding to changing patterns in contemporary retailing and strong demand for office accommodation.

"Crowning the building will be the city's largest rooftop terrace and a restaurant offering magnificent views over St Philip's Square.

(Image: Legal & General)

"A new, full height atrium will form a central focus for workers and visitors, allowing natural light to permeate the entire building."

Legal & General acquired the site, also known as the Rackhams building, in late 2014 and 43 Temple Row in summer 2015.

Simon Wilkes, from Legal & General, added: "As one of the best situated buildings in Birmingham, a reimagined Rackhams will help meet the growing demand for office space and create a new cluster of attractive food, drink, retail and leisure facilities right in the city's core.

"We have spoken to a wide range of stakeholders and received a very encouraging response to our proposals."