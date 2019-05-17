Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commercial property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield has made 12 promotions in its Birmingham office including four new partners.

Andrew Berry (office agency), Hannah Jones (global occupier services), Joanna Raine (valuation and advisory) and Adrian Vickers (project and development services) have all been promoted to partner.

Joining them are new associates Andrew Broome (valuation and advisory) and Alexander Crawshaw and Rui Gomes (both facilities management).

Completing the Birmingham promotions are senior surveyors Will Arnold (logistics and industrial), Andrew Reid and James Sinclair (both facilities management), Ryan Vowles (IT) and Nicholas Worthington (project and development services).

Across the UK, 127 promotions have been made across a range of markets.

David Tonks, Head of Cushman & Wakefield’s Birmingham office, said: "I am delighted to announce a significant number of promotions at our Birmingham office in recognition of the contribution these individuals have made to our business and our clients.

"As a people business, it is vital that we provide the opportunities for our talented colleagues to grow and develop and I send my warmest congratulations to each of them as they embark on the next stage of their careers."