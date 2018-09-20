Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An office block on the Brindleyplace estate has undergone a £4 million programme of renovation work.

The interior and exterior of the Oozells Building, previously Nine Brindleyplace, have both been refurbished, vacant suites upgraded and the reception area entirely redesigned and expanded.

A breakout area called The Green Room has been created as a place for occupiers to share away from their office floors.

Externally, the building's main entrance has been re-clad while the fourth floor has a newly installed external roof terrace for use by that floor's occupier.

Property group Hines UK, which manages the mixed-use Brindleyplace estate, said the scheme represented the only refurbished grade A office building of its scale to be delivered to the market in 2018.

James Campbell Adamson, asset manager at Hines UK, said: "Brindleyplace has seen strong leasing success and, while it is predominantly recognised as being home to large financial and professional services firms, its success has always been its adaptability and ability to evolve to meet occupiers' requirements.

"Our intention with this refurbishment has been to deliver inspirational workspaces that will appeal to all sectors of the office market.

"We recognise the need to create inspiring locations for occupiers both inside the building and within the surrounding estate and continue to create a sense of community through active placemaking including events such as the annual film festival and a partnership with Digbeth Dining Club."

Existing occupiers at the Oozells Building include Free Radio and Odgers Berndtson which has recently taken an extension to its existing space at the building